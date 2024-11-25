Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $39.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,518.72. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Read More

