National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock.
NKSH opened at $32.04 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $203.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.56.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.55. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.69%.
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
