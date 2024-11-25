National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at $498,496.31. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

NFG stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

