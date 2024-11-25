National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. National Grid has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 4%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 89.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

