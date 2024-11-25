Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,909,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,915,000 after purchasing an additional 84,558 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,030,000 after buying an additional 660,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,160,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,580,000 after buying an additional 67,974 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8,530.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,595,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,819,000 after buying an additional 1,576,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nucor by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,283,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 262,493 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $793,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,254.72. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,436. This trade represents a 8.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,724. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $151.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.