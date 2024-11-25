NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.95 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.