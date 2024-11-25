NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $175.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Melius Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $13,291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,375,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,373,085.80. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,106.0% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,758,000 after purchasing an additional 488,148 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

