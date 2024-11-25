NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 52.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,389,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 65,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Management Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA by 266.8% in the first quarter. Monolith Management Ltd now owns 70,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $63,475,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 155.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

