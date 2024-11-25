OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPAL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

OPAL stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $636.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the first quarter worth $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 69.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the second quarter valued at $389,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

