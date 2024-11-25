Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 96.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in VeriSign by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $180.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.09.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.