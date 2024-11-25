Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $111.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.20.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,740.96. This trade represents a 72.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 535,733 shares of company stock worth $55,920,470. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

