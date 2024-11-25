Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 61.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $4,846,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,294.37. This represents a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,885.41. The trade was a 28.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

PCVX stock opened at $88.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.57. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

