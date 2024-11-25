Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 27.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 70.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 369.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Herc by 704.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,408.32. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $810,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,424.42. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

Shares of HRI opened at $222.92 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.08 and a twelve month high of $246.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.33 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

