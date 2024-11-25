Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,472,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,864,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 881,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,771,000 after purchasing an additional 242,884 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 660,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $180.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.09.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

