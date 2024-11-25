Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Leidos by 3.2% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.69.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock opened at $165.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.32. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

