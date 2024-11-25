Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of AutoNation worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AutoNation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $172.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.45. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.35 and a 52-week high of $197.18.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

