Pathstone Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $19,532,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 29.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after buying an additional 124,060 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $14,888,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7,480.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 92,906 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $137.05 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

