Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 668 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 23.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 673,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

