Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 267.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

