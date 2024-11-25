Piper Sandler Lowers Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $47.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXT. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 73.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 29,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
