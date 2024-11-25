PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 5,805 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MUFG opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.