PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,576,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $204.96 on Monday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $150.70 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.63 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average is $192.17.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

