PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,950 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $90.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Get Our Latest Report on IFF

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.