PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,504 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hologic by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,243,000 after purchasing an additional 450,190 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,669,000 after acquiring an additional 885,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,780,000 after acquiring an additional 124,739 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,666,000 after acquiring an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,034,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,100,000 after acquiring an additional 259,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.3 %

HOLX opened at $78.97 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

