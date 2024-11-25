PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $453.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.08. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.24 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

