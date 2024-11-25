PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 298.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after buying an additional 97,244 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE FCN opened at $201.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.44 and its 200-day moving average is $217.63. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.93 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

