Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $320,000 Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at $1,590,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Rollins by 55.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $50.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,120 shares of company stock worth $1,209,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.