Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $432,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.1 %

BWA stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,656.02. This represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,177.27. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,466 shares of company stock worth $6,973,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

