Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in UiPath were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in UiPath by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in UiPath by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in UiPath by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.24 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. UiPath’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.