Quest Partners LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 802.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,253.69. The trade was a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $197.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.03 and a 12-month high of $197.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

