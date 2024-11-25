Quest Partners LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 112,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $11,070,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $386,523.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,061.15. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,533 shares of company stock worth $1,378,252 over the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.