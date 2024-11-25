Quest Partners LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 252.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 7,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $417,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,602.88. The trade was a 12.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 1.4 %

CVLG opened at $57.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $761.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $287.89 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

