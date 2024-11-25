Quest Partners LLC Purchases 10,033 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 71,664.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 124,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 132.1% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 138,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,405.75. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

