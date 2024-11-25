Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,278 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $167,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,912,000 after buying an additional 1,608,431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 170.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 50,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 41.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 60.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.3 %

REG opened at $74.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.