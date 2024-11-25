Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 73,783 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $2,465,090.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,930. The trade was a 50.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Mente sold 456 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $11,824.08.

NYSE RVLV opened at $35.02 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 91.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

