Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,371,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

