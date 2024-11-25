Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NU by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU in the third quarter worth $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NU in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

NYSE:NU opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

