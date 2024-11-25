Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 523,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 518,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after acquiring an additional 137,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 55,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $585.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.