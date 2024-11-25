Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 434,066 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,843,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,827 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.