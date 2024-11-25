Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $843,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,937,000 after buying an additional 74,185 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 302,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on O. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.