Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $510,000 Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

