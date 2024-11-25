Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.05% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 67,187 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 25.8 %

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.23. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

