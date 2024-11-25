Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 58,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYM. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $11,878,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELYM opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.39. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.