Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFV. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 366.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFV opened at $24.07 on Monday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

