Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Suncor Energy worth $161,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 33,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.4089 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

