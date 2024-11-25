Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Chart Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 135,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after buying an additional 83,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $183.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average of $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $186.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

