Swiss National Bank Has $9.62 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE HOG opened at $33.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $570,405.75. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

