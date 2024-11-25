Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Synaptics by 27.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 809,712 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 88.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 160,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 75,680 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $218,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,600. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Up 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $76.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synaptics

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.