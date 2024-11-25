Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 857 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 40,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 30,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 70,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $248.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $249.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

