TransMedics Group’s (TMDX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 2.08. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,902.10. This represents a 32.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This represents a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,958 shares of company stock worth $5,230,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

